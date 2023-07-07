Mississippi pedestrian killed in Alabama when car wreck slams into her Published 2:12 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

An Alabama car wreck forced one of the vehicle off the road Thursday night killing a Mississippi woman who was a pedestrian nearby, state troopers said.

The accident happened at approximately 5:47 p.m. Thursday on Irvington Bayou LaBatre Highway in Mobile County, trooper said.

The accident occurred when a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Charles G. Lea, 26, of Madison, Mississippi, struck a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by a juvenile.

The impact of the collision caused the Silverado to strike a pedestrian, identified as Bridget B. Boudreaux of Waynesboro, Mississippi, troopers said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. No one else was reportedly injured.

The accident remains under investigation, troopers said.