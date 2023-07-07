Mississippi Skies: Plenty of storms on the way Saturday with a better chance of severe weather Sunday Published 11:25 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Most of us will have a decent chance of rain or a thunderstorm Saturday. There is also a chance for some severe weather in northern and central Mississippi.

Saturday’s severe risk is more isolated, but an approaching cold front will bring a much better, much more widespread chance of strong not severe storms Sunday. Still, we aren’t expecting a major weather event for large sections of the state like we had a few weeks ago.

Rain chances Saturday are confident in widespread storms in the afternoon across the state. Any severe risk is mainly for isolated severe storms with strong winds and hail.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 89. Some storms could be strong, and a couple could be severe. Showers and storms continue into the evening and overnight with a low of 69.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely in the afternoon. A couple storms could be strong with one or two becoming severe. High of 90 and heat index of 102. Showers and storms continue into the evening and Saturday night with a low of 71.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a few showers or storms in the afternoon. High of 95 and heat index of 107. A couple showers or storms are possible in the evening and overnight with a low of 74.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a few shower and storms in the late morning and afternoon. High of 95 and heat index of 105. A remaining isolated shower or storm is possible in the evening and overnight. Low of 78.