Mississippi woman dead after car collides, head-on with 18-wheeler, troopers say

Published 12:27 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was killed Wednesday night when her car collided, head-on with an 18-wheeler, state troopers report.

Shemelda McGhee, 36, of Gloster, Mississippi, was killed when her 2018 Chevrolet Malibu struck a 2018 Freightliner 18-wheeler, Mississippi State Highway Safety Patrol troopers said.

The accident happened on Highway 24 in Amite County at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

