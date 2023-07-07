Police search for clues after Mississippi woman found shot to death in home Published 7:31 am Friday, July 7, 2023

State and local police are investigating after a Mississippi woman was found shot to death inside her home, officials said.

Tiarra Pinkston, 34, of Newton, Mississippi, was found shot to death Thursday morning.

Newton police were called to the scene in the 400 block of Violet Street, WTOK-TV reported.

Exactly what led up to the shooting or any information about possible suspects was not immediately available.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are assisting Newton police with the investigation.