Suspended Mississippi pediatrician now under investigation in Florida Published 11:46 am Friday, July 7, 2023

A Mississippi pediatric doctor who was charged with sexual battery in May is now under investigation in Florida, a police department there reported Friday.

The Orlando Police Department is seeking information in an open investigation into Mehul P. Dixit who, before May 2023, was practicing pediatric nephrology in both Florida and Mississippi.

In May 2023, Mehul P. Dixit, 59, was arrested and charged with sexual battery by law enforcement authorities in Mississippi, resulting in the State Board of Medical Licensure suspending Mehul Dixit’s medical license.

The Orlando Police Department currently has an open criminal investigation concerning Mehul Dixit perpetrating sexual battery against underage female children while he practiced medicine in Florida.

The Orlando Police Department believes there may be more victims and are asking others to come forward if they feel they were victimized by Mehul Dixit or have additional information that can help the investigation.

Please contact 321-235-5300 or report information anonymously to Central Florida Crimeline at 1-(800) 423-8477 or **8477(TIPS).