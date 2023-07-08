It’s time to “Meet in the Middle” in the “Brick House” as Mississippi university announces slate of stars in upcoming performances Published 10:12 pm Saturday, July 8, 2023

The Bologna Performing Arts Center (BPAC) team is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2023 Fall Series, featuring a diverse array of world-class performers. From Motown legends to renowned rock duos, captivating dance collectives to iconic country bands, the start of the 29th season promises to deliver unforgettable experiences for patrons.

“We’re thrilled to present the Fall 2023 Series lineup! We have 5 touring concert artists, a contemporary ballet company, and a multi-media celebration to the “Man in Black!” Our School-Time Matinee Series is bigger than ever, with 4 performances this fall,” said Laura Howell, executive director of the Bologna Performing Arts Center. “We will also be announcing the 3 films we will be screening on the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers later this summer. For fans of touring Broadway musicals, stay tuned for the Spring 2023 Series announcement, coming early winter.”

Kicking off the series on Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m., the stage will come alive with the timeless tunes of The Commodores. Known for their funky and soulful Motown hits such as “Brick House,” “Machine Gun,” and “Night Shift,” this legendary group guarantees a night of unparalleled musical magic.

On Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m., prepare to be swept away by the melodic harmonies of Air Supply. The Australian rock duo will serenade the audience with their chart-topping classics, including “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” and “Making Love out of Nothing at All.”

The BPAC is honored to host Collage Dance Collective on Thursday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. The largest black-led performing arts organization in the South, this Memphis-based collective will captivate audiences with their innovative and inspiring contemporary choreography. Thanks to a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Mississippi Arts Commission, school groups will also have the opportunity to enjoy a matinee performance as part of the School-Time Matinee Series on the same date.

Later that month, prepare for an extraordinary musical evening as Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience takes center stage on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. Produced in collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, this multimedia celebration combines Cash’s resonant baritone, archival concert footage, and narration from his son, John Carter Cash. With additional vocalists bringing to life hits by artists such as the Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins, and June Carter Cash, this concert promises to be an unforgettable homage to a true American icon.

The excitement continues on Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m., as multi-platinum selling Bay Area pop/rock band Pablo Cruise takes the audience on a musical journey. With a repertoire of chart-toppers like “Whatcha Gonna Do?,” “Love Will Find a Way,” and “Place in the Sun,” Pablo Cruise will transport attendees to a place of pure musical bliss.

Prepare to be dazzled by Larry, Steve, and Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers on Thursday, November 16. With more than 67 years of experience entertaining audiences worldwide, this Grammy Award-winning group will deliver a captivating performance filled with their signature country sound and timeless hits. From the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall, The Gatlin Brothers’ harmonies have delighted fans across generations.

Diamond Rio: Holiday and Hits will close out the 2023 Fall Series with a festive flourish on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. Having recently celebrated their 30th anniversary, this Nashville-formed band will enchant the audience with their country hits, including “Meet in the Middle,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” and “Beautiful Mess,“ in addition to favored holiday standards. Experience the magic of Diamond Rio’s live Christmas performance and let the holiday spirit fill the air.

The Bologna Performing Arts Center’s 2023 Fall Series is made possible through the generous support of its corporate sponsors. Premiere Sponsors include Cannon Motors of Mississippi, Needle Specialty Products Inc., Robinson Electric, and Wade Inc. Executive Sponsors are Bolivar Medical Center, Gainspoletti Financial Services, Guaranty Bank, Planters Bank, and Quality Steel. VIP Sponsors include Agriworld, Inc., BankPlus, Bayer, Cleveland State Bank, Cotton House Hotel, Entergy, Renasant Bank, and Visit Cleveland.

Annual Members will have exclusive access to a ticket presale until July 13. To become an Annual Member for 2023-2024 and secure early access to ticket sales, please visit www.bolognapac.com/support or call the office at 662-846-4625. Series Packages, offering one ticket to all seven Fall 2023 performances, will go on sale starting July 17. For a more personalized experience, custom “build your own” packages of at least three Main Stage performances will be available starting July 19. Individual tickets for all shows will be open to the public for purchase on July 24.

The BPAC is dedicated to enriching the lives of all audiences, including children, and is proud to present the School-Time Matinee Series. This fall semester, four captivating productions await school groups. The series commences with a matinee performance by Collage Dance Collective on Thursday, October 5. Subsequent shows include Tomás and the Library Lady on Thursday, October 26, TheaterWorksUSA’s production of Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical on November 8, and a stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’s classic, A Christmas Carol, on November 29. School groups can reserve their seats starting August 1 through the arts education office at 662-846-4844. Thanks to the support from the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and Entergy, scholarship tickets will also be available.

Join fans at the Bologna Performing Arts Center for an extraordinary season of entertainment and inspiration. Experience the heart of live entertainment in the Delta and create lasting memories with family, friends, and loved ones. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit www.bolognapac.com.