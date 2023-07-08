Mississippi Skies: Storms likely, severe weather possible Sunday Published 10:05 pm Saturday, July 8, 2023

Sunday’s weather is quite a bit different from the afternoon summer popup storms we’ve had the last several days. With a cold front moving through the state Sunday, showers and storms will be on the horizon from the morning and last most of the day in northern Mississippi while storms go into the overnight and next day in the rest of the state.

A Level 2 risk covers Mississippi from the Tennessee line all the way south to a Natchez to Brookhaven to Laurel line. The southern counties are under a Level 1. Risks include severe thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and torrential rainfall.

Storms will be more widespread than a normal summertime day, too. Rain chances are as high as 80 percent for most of us. The storm chances will continue all night into Monday.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms possible, becoming likely in the afternoon. High of 82. Showers and storms in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 66. A storm or two could be severe.

Central Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High of 86. More showers and storms likely in the evening and possible overnight. Low of 68. Some of the storms could be severe.

South Mississippi

Showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. A storm or two could be severe. High of 90 and heat index of 102. Showers likely with a storm or two possible Sunday night. Low of 70.

Gulf Coast

Showers and storms possible, becoming likely in the afternoon. High of 93. More storms possible overnight, especially toward dawn. Low of 74.