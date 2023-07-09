Mississippi man arrested after police find 24 malnourished dogs, pounds of drugs

Published 10:22 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested Saturday after police said they found him in possession of two dozen malnourished dogs and 37 pounds of drugs ranging from marijuana to psilocybin mushrooms.

Mississippi Capitol police said their flex unit conducted a search warrant on a Jackson residence when they found:

  • 31 pounds of marijuana
  • 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
  • More than 3 pounds of THC wax
  • Hundreds of THC vape pens
  • Hundreds of edibles packaged as chips and candy
  • A firearm
  • $7,000 in cash
  • 24 malnourished dogs

    • Police arrested Lewis Marshall, 43, and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felony animal cruelty.

    Additional charges are expected, police said.

