Mississippi man arrested after police find 24 malnourished dogs, pounds of drugs
Published 10:22 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023
A Mississippi man was arrested Saturday after police said they found him in possession of two dozen malnourished dogs and 37 pounds of drugs ranging from marijuana to psilocybin mushrooms.
Mississippi Capitol police said their flex unit conducted a search warrant on a Jackson residence when they found:
Police arrested Lewis Marshall, 43, and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felony animal cruelty.
Additional charges are expected, police said.