Mississippi man arrested after police find 24 malnourished dogs, pounds of drugs Published 10:22 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

A Mississippi man was arrested Saturday after police said they found him in possession of two dozen malnourished dogs and 37 pounds of drugs ranging from marijuana to psilocybin mushrooms.

Mississippi Capitol police said their flex unit conducted a search warrant on a Jackson residence when they found:

31 pounds of marijuana

3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

More than 3 pounds of THC wax

Hundreds of THC vape pens

Hundreds of edibles packaged as chips and candy

A firearm

$7,000 in cash

24 malnourished dogs

Police arrested Lewis Marshall, 43, and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felony animal cruelty.

Additional charges are expected, police said.