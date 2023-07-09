Mississippi Skies: Nice day for some, storms for others to begin the week Published 9:42 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day in northern and central Mississippi. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, a nice breeze, and cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid-80s. It’s still going to be “hot,” but much more comfortable than a normal July day for the northern half.

In the southern half, we’ll still be dealing with rain and storms. South Mississippi will have rain in the morning, then becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Along the Gulf Coast, we’ll have showers and storms pretty much all day. We’ll also have plenty of heat and heat indexes to keep things steamy outside.

The tropics remain quiet with no chances for development the next couple of days.

North Mississippi

Fog early, then mostly sunny and breezy. High of 87. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 86. Calm winds in the morning, becoming breezy in the afternoon. Clear overnight with a low of 67.

South Mississippi

Showers and storms are likely in the morning, then scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high of 89 and heat index of 99. A few isolated showers and storms overnight with a low of 71.

Gulf Coast

Showers and storms likely with a high of 91. More showers and storms continue overnight with a low of 75.