Cadaver sniffing search dogs brought in to help with search for missing Mississippi man Published 8:39 am Monday, July 10, 2023

The search for a Mississippi man who has been missing since July 2 resumed Sunday with the help of cadaver dogs, officials said.

Johnny Ray Mason, 62, of Shubuta, was last seen walking on the evening of July 2 in Clarke County.

Mason’s family said a medical condition could impair his judgment. The state issued a silver alert on July 3.

WTOK-TV reported Sunday that cadaver dogs from the Harrison County Fire Department had been called in to assist in the search.

The TV station reported that search crews were focused in the area near where Mason lived including roads and woods nearby.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 601-776-1385.