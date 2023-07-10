Domestic violence incident leads to suspect crashing into Mississippi officer’s patrol car

Published 11:12 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A suspect allegedly rammed his vehicle into a Mississippi police officer’s patrol car after getting into an altercation with the officer.

On Monday, at approximately 2:40 a.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in the 800 block of James Street.

When an officer arrived, he found two individuals involved in a domestic situation.

According to HPD, during the investigation, a suspect and the officer got in an altercation. The suspect got in his vehicle and drove toward the officer, striking the officer’s unit and disabling it. During this time, the officer discharged his weapon. There were no injuries.

The suspect then drove off, later abandoning the vehicle at Edwards Street and Tommy King Drive and fleeing on foot.

At this time, there are no other details available. Due to the incident involving a Hattiesburg police officer, the investigation has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. They will handle all further questions.

