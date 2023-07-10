Kidnapped baby in ‘extreme danger’ state police say Published 11:00 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

People in Mississippi are being asked to help be on the lookout for an Alabama baby kidnapped from Walker County, Ala. Monday night.

Alabama law enforcement officials issued an amber alert seeking the public’s help to locate a 9-month-old girl who was kidnapped.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say Harlow Darby Freeman, a white female, 9 months of age with brown hair and blue eyes, was kidnapped Monday evening in Parrish, Alabama, in Walker County. She was wearing a tye dye onesie and light pink shorts in the area of Crest Avenue and is believed to be in extreme danger, state police said.

The subjects may be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 bearing Alabama plate 3880AR8. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Parrish Police Department at (205) 686-9991; or call 911.