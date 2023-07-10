Lucky Mississippi Lottery winner hauls in nearly $250,000; two more winners claim $100,000 each Published 10:27 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Saturday was a good night for three Mississippi Lottery players who won close to half-a-million dollars total in prizes.

One Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Saturday, July 8, drawing and won $247,470.79. The ticket was purchased from U.S. Food Mart on Highway 18 West in Raymond.

The winning numbers drawn were 9-10-16-19-26.

Two Powerball® players matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball in the Saturday drawing, yielding wins of $50,000 each. Because both players spent the extra dollar for the Power Play option – and the Power Play number drawn was 2 – their wins were doubled to $100,000 each.

One ticket was purchased from Keith’s Superstore #107 on Highway 49 in Saucier. The second winning ticket was purchased from Spring Mart #4134 on Highway 182 in Starkville. The winning numbers drawn were 7-23-24-32-43 with a Powerball of 18.

These winners have 180 days from the date of the drawings to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

Jackpot Update

The jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions® continue to roll with tonight’s jackpot for Powerball now up to an impressive estimated $675 million with an estimated cash value of $340.9 million. The jackpot for tomorrow’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $480 million with an estimated cash value of $240.7 million. The Tuesday jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Check Your Tickets

The Mississippi Lottery is reminding players to check their lottery tickets, so they don’t miss out on potential prize winnings. Several large prizes from Mega Millions and Powerballremain unclaimed, with one prize expiring Sunday, July 16, meaning the player has until 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, to claim.

Mega Millions tickets:

$30,000 ticket purchased from Circle K on Bienville in Ocean Springs for the Jan. 17 drawing. This ticket expires July 16.

$10,000 ticket purchased from Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street in Philadelphia for the March 28 drawing. This ticket expires Sept. 24.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million purchased from Sprint Mart on Highway 72 West in Corinth for the April 3 drawing expires Sept. 30.