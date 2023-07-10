Mississippi man charged with breaking and entering a bank Sunday night

Published 10:19 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he broke into a bank on Sunday night.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted Monday by the Bank Plus manager about a burglary of the bank.

After reviewing security camera footage, investigators identified the suspect as Terrance Jones, 36, of Port Gibson.

Deputies arrested him and initially charged him with breaking and entering of a commercial building. Deputies said additional charges are pending.

