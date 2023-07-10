Mississippi Skies: Plenty of sun for some; severe storms possible for others Published 11:06 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

No matter the type of summertime weather one likes, they could find it in Mississippi Tuesday. If one wants sunshine and heat, northern and central Mississippi will be sunny and beautiful after some fog burns off in the morning. If one likes rain and storms, southern Mississippi and the Gulf Coast is the place to be Tuesday afternoon.

There is a Level 1 risk for severe weather stretching from Vicksburg to Magee to Laurel. The risk zone includes Natchez, Brookhaven, Columbia, McComb, and Hattiesburg. The main risk is from noon until 8 p.m. and includes a few isolated severe storms and hail.

We’re watching a system in the Atlantic for possible development later in the week. Even if it does form, it doesn’t pose any threat to the Gulf Coast.

North Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 90. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 67.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 91. Clear overnight with a low of 70.

South Mississippi

Sunny early, then a few showers or storms in the afternoon. A storm or two could become severe. High of 91. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 72.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with showers and storms becoming likely. High near 92. A few more showers and storms in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 75.