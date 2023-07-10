Police investigate after man found hanging from tree near Mississippi interstate Published 4:46 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Mississippi police are investigating after workers cutting grass found a man hanging from a tree near an interstate.

Batesville Police said the body was found at approximately 11 a.m. Monday by workers mowing the sides of Interstate 55.

Panola County Coroner Gracie Grant-Gulledge has not released the identity of the deceased pending final verification and notification of family members.

She said the person was a middle-aged, caucasian man

Investigators found a photo I.D. at the scene, and Grant-Gulledge was able to use the document to make contact with the man’s father, but was in the process of completing calls to his children Monday afternoon.

“Once I talk to the children and get final confirmation about his identity we will be able to release his name,” the coroner said.

Foul play is not suspected, authorities said.

Batesville Chief of Police Kerry Pittman said the body was found in the thin scope of trees that separate I-55 northbound and Pine Lodge Road.

Pittman said the body could not be seen by passing motorists on the interstate, but was visible to mowers working on the embankment.