Police seek public’s help to find thieves stealing from non-profit aimed at helping addicted women Published 12:10 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

A Mississippi police department is seeking the public’s help to find some suspected thieves who have been stealing from a Christian non-profit that helps women with addictions.

“There have been several thefts recently from Jacob’s Well on Hwy 11,” Picayune police wrote on social media. “If you recognize any of the suspects or vehicles in the photographs below please call dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or MS Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.”

The ministry is based in Poplarville, but has a thrift store in Picayune. Apparently, thieves are stealing donated goods left outside the store after hours.

“Jacob’s Well appreciates donations and ask that they be made Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” the police posted on social media. “They also pick up furniture donations by calling 601-799-0311.