Police seek public’s help to find thieves stealing from non-profit aimed at helping addicted women

Published 12:10 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department is seeking the public’s help to find some suspected thieves who have been stealing from a Christian non-profit that helps women with addictions.

“There have been several thefts recently from Jacob’s Well on Hwy 11,” Picayune police wrote on social media. “If you recognize any of the suspects or vehicles in the photographs below please call dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or MS Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.”

The ministry is based in Poplarville, but has a thrift store in Picayune. Apparently, thieves are stealing donated goods left outside the store after hours.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“Jacob’s Well appreciates donations and ask that they be made Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” the police posted on social media. “They also pick up furniture donations by calling 601-799-0311.

More News

Restaurant workers find videos of Tennessee soccer coach raping drugged boys, police say

Cadaver sniffing search dogs brought in to help with search for missing Mississippi man

Academy Award winner Eric Roberts talks about playing Mississippi’s most famed author

Mississippi man arrested after police find 24 malnourished dogs, pounds of drugs

Print Article