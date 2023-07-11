Mississippi man charged with three separate armed robberies after leading officers on a short chase Published 9:40 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested for three armed robberies.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to three reports of armed robberies in the Mid-Town area on July 8.

“The victims in these cases were able to supply responding officers with a suspect description and details of the property that was taken,” a police statement reads. “Shortly after the robberies, officers in the area attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Cross Town for careless driving. A short vehicle pursuit occurred resulting in the suspect vehicle striking a pole and a suspect fleeing on foot.”

Officers were able to arrest the suspect, Myron Pollard, 38 of Clarksdale.

The investigation led detectives to charge Pollard with three counts of armed robbery.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Pollard to be held without bond. These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.