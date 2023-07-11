Mississippi Skies: Temps warming up with some more storms across the state; some severe storms possible Published 9:38 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday certainly had its share of some surprisingly strong storms, especially in the Pine Belt. We could see more of the same Wednesday as storms are possible across the state.

A Level 1 risk for flash flooding includes the communities along the Mississippi River through Wednesday around noon. Up to four inches of rain is possible in these communities.

A Level 1 risk for severe weather includes the Mississippi Delta and northern Mississippi. The risks for this area are isolated severe storms, hail, heavy rain, and damaging winds.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the late morning and afternoon. High near 91 and heat index of 101. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 74.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely, especially in the afternoon. High of 92 and heat index of 103. A few showers and storms in the evening. Becoming clear with a low of 75.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. High of 90 and heat index of 102. Becoming clear overnight with a low of 74.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 92 and heat index of 108. More showers in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Low of 78.