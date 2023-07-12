Armed 8-year-old carjacked car, led cops on a chase, Alabama police say Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Alabama police say an armed 8-year-old who led police on a chase Tuesday before crashing into another vehicle had actually carjacked the owner of the car he was driving.

Montgomery police said officers were called to an address at West Fairview Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday and upon investigation learned that a child had stolen a victim’s car at gunpoint.

After obtaining the description of the car, police spotted the vehicle driven by the armed 8-year-old and attempted to pull it over, but the child refused to stop.

The stolen car eventually ran into another vehicle. Once the car stopped, police detained the child and turned him over to juvenile justice authorities.

He has been charged with robbery, fleeing police and illegally possessing a firearm.