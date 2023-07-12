Caught on video: Mississippi woman arrested for causing $40k in damages while doing donuts Published 10:01 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

One person is in custody following a July 3 social media video showing a black Nissan sedan doing donuts in a Warren County field.

“The video clearly showed this vehicle destroying the crops in the field,” Sheriff Martin Pace said. “Detective Erich Jerscheid was assigned the case and was able to identify the location where (the video) was filmed and subsequently identified the vehicle and the driver.”

The sheriff’s office gathered drone footage of the crop damage and partnered with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, using the agency’s crop management evaluation formula to determine the value of the crops that were damaged. The estimated damage to the crops is $40,000, Pace said.

A warrant was issued and Jewel Adamson, 23 of Warren County, surrendered to the sheriff’s office at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is charged with felony malicious mischief in relation to the damaged crops and destruction of private property.

Assisting Jerscheid on the case was Detective Todd Dykes. Adamson’s case is returnable to the August term of the grand jury.