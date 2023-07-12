Let’s see that smile! Mississippi dental offices honored for helping people in need Published 9:59 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Mississippi dental practice Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces proudly served the Biloxi and Hattiesburg communities’ oral health needs by joining forces with parent company Benevis for its eighth annual Sharing Smiles Day recently. To celebrate their dedication to addressing the oral health needs of underserved populations, the organization is thanking the volunteer practices and medical teams with Benevis Community Hero Awards.

Sharing Smiles Day is a volunteer event established by Benevis to reach children and families in disadvantaged communities that are often overlooked by general dentists. Clinicians and hygienists donated their time to prioritize the delivery of free dental care such as dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care, and cleanings to uninsured or underinsured families. The Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces dental practice with locations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg have been honored with the Benevis Community Hero Awards for participating in the event.

“We’re proud to honor two Mississippi-based dental offices with the Benevis Community Hero Award for volunteering their time to treat children and families in need of oral care,” shared Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, chief dental officer at Benevis. “Central to Benevis’ mission is improving access to essential dental healthcare and creating dental homes for families in diverse communities and those with various forms of insurance, including Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Sharing Smiles Day enables us to impact a broader group of patients, especially for those without insurance, and we’re thankful for that opportunity.”

In total, Sharing Smiles Day reached more than 400 children and adults across 11 states and 26 of Benevis-supported practices. The event featured 320 volunteers including hygienists, dental practice support staff, executives, and 40 dentists that dedicated their time to delivering free dental care to uninsured or underserved children and their families. In addition to providing compassionate care, clinical teams educated families about daily brushing, flossing, and the importance of good nutrition for a healthy smile. All participating dental practices and dentists will receive a Benevis Community Hero Award in recognition of their service to families in need.