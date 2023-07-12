Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Flooding becoming likely with water rescues possible as up to 10 inches of rain expected tonight into Thursday Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The National Weather Service is cautioning about the threat of extremely dangerous weather conditions tonight into Thursday. Most of the state has the potential for some heavy rain and flash flooding, but a small section near the middle of Mississippi could see up to 10 inches – or more – of rain. The timing is from 2 a.m. until noon.

A Level 3 risk includes a small region along and near I-55 between Jackson and Grenada. Communities include Canton, Carthage, Kosciusko, and near Lexington.

In this region, six to 10 inches of rain are expected with even more rain possible. According to the National Weather Service, roads can be flooded, closed, and washed away. Flooding of buildings “is increasingly likely with water rescues possible.”

A Level 2 circles the Level 3 and includes Columbus, Eupora, Greenwood, Yazoo City, Jackson, Vicksburg, Meridian, Magee, and Laurel. In this area, three to six inches of rain are possible. Some structures and roads could be threatened with flooding.

A Level 1 risk borders the 2 for the rest of the state except for far northern Mississippi. The Level 1 includes Tupelo, Oxford, Batesville, Clarksdale, Cleveland, Greenville, Natchez, Columbia, Hattiesburg, Picayune, Prentiss, Wiggins, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One to three inches of rain are possible with localized flash flooding possible.