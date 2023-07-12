Mississippi Skies: Potential for life-threatening flooding continues for parts of the Magnolia State Published 9:57 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

As we mentioned Wednesday night in a Mississippi Skies Bulletin, we’re continuing to watch the potential for some incredible, life-threatening rainfall rates and flash flooding in parts of Mississippi, especially before noon Thursday.

Most of the state has the potential for some heavy rain and flooding, but a small section near the middle of Mississippi could see up to 10 inches – or more – of rain. The timing is until noon.

A Level 3 risk includes a small region along and near I-55 between Jackson and Grenada. Communities include Canton, Carthage, Kosciusko, and near Lexington.

In this region, six to 10 inches of rain are expected with even more rain possible. According to the National Weather Service, roads can be flooded, closed, and washed away. Flooding of buildings “is increasingly likely with water rescues possible.

A Level 2 circles the Level 3 and includes Columbus, Eupora, Greenwood, Yazoo City, Jackson, Vicksburg, Meridian, Magee, and Laurel. In this area, three to six inches of rain are possible. Some structures and roads could be threatened with flooding.

A Level 1 risk borders the 2 for the rest of the state except for far northern Mississippi. The Level 1 includes Tupelo, Oxford, Batesville, Clarksdale, Cleveland, Greenville, Natchez, Columbia, Hattiesburg, Picayune, Prentiss, Wiggins, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One to three inches of rain are possible with localized flash flooding possible.

North Mississippi

A few isolated showers and storms are possible, especially in the morning. Partly cloudy with a high near 91 and heat index of 102. A few more showers and storms overnight with a low of 75.

Central Mississippi

Showers and storms likely in the morning. Dangerous flooding is possible, especially in the northern regions of central Mississippi. Mostly cloudy with a high near 89 and heat index of 103. A couple more showers and storms this evening with a low of 74.

South Mississippi

Showers and storms likely before mid-afternoon, then mostly cloudy. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High of 90 and heat index of 103. A could showers this evening with mostly cloudy skies Thursday night. Low of 74.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms likely with partly sunny skies between storms. High near 90 and heat index of 105. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 77.