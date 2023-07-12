Quick actions of officer credited with arrest of Mississippi man who was reportedly in progress of burglarizing multiple vehicles

Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The quick actions of an on-duty patrol officer are being lauded after a Mississippi man was arrested on multiple auto burglary charges.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

Shandon Coleman, 30, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary after police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a University Avenue business.

According to Oxford Police, officers responded to a business in the 2200 block of University Avenue for a report of a man burglarizing vehicles.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the on-shift patrol unit, officers were able to stop the individual on a traffic stop within minutes of the initial call,” an OPD news release reported.

After an investigation,  Coleman was charged and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing. The judge issued a $20,000 bond.

