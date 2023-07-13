Heavy rain — enough to rip culvert out of ground — wreaks havoc, causes significant damage to Mississippi homes, businesses Published 5:40 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Flash flooding wreaked havoc on residents of one East Mississippi town, damaging homes and businesses.

Officials in Louisville and Winston County reported widespread flooding in the area. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves reports significant damage to homes and businesses in the area.

WJTV in Jackson reports that three people had to be rescued from vehicles and several other people had to be removed from homes threatened by rising waters on Thursday.

Reeves said Winston County has requested a boat team, and Mississippi Task Force 2 is fulfilling the request.

Residents posted pictures of the rising waters, including one photo of a culvert being forced out of the ground at the entrance of one subdivision, stranding residents.

As of Thursday evening, no deaths or serious injuries have been reported from the heavy rains that fell for several hours after 6 a.m.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued warnings flash flooding on some state highways in Winston County.

As of Thursday afternoon, Crystal Ridge Road between 14E and Boon Road is impassable due to the road being washed out. Highway 15 North toward Ackerman was also closed due to five inches of water over the roadway.

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the Louisville Safe Room is open. The address is 99 North Columbus Ave.