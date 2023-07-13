Mississippi man arrested after allegedly striking four pedestrians while driving under the influence Published 3:47 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

A Mississippi man who allegedly ran over four pedestrians while driving drunk has been arrested.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Khattabi Dardour, 55, of Greenwood, has been charged with DUI, violation of financial law, public intoxication, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and reckless driving.

WMC in Memphis reports that Dardour was arrested after Memphis Police responded to a DUI call at Ridgeway Road and Village Grove Drive Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four pedestrians who had been hit by a GMC Envoy in the incident. Officers also found the person who reportedly struck the victims while driving. Later identified as Dardour, the driver was found walking away from the scene.

Officers reported smelling a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Dardour’s breath. Dardour also reportedly has glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Dardour reportedly told officers he had drank approximately seven beers before failing a field sobriety test.

Dardour said that he was pulling from a private drive onto Ridgeway Road when the four victims “came out of nowhere” and were struck in the turning lane.

He told police that he fled the scene because one of the victims threatened him.

Dardour is being held on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in Shelby County Court on Wednesday.

Police reports did not indicate the extent of injuries to the pedestrians.