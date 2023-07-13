Mississippi man sentenced for distributing child sexual abuse material

Published 1:09 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material.

Officials with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department announced the conviction and sentence on social media.

Jessie Edward Winters of DeSoto County was the name of the man convicted.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department detectives in the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) division, assisting in a joint operation with other agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, were an integral part of bringing justice to Winters,” the social media post said. “Representatives from Homeland Security spoke of our detectives’ willingness to assist with everything from collecting and storing evidence, to extracting and providing crucial forensics evidence.”

Officials say that te facilities at the DCSD, along with ICAC detectives, played a critical role in Winters’ conviction.

“We are blessed to have a fantastic group of hard-working, well trained experts in our Criminal Investigations Division, who work tirelessly to keep the citizens of DeSoto County safe. Well done, team!”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Mississippi man arrested after allegedly striking four pedestrians while driving under the influence

Looking to return to good old-fashioned home cooking? Try these small-town Mississippi ‘meat and three’ restaurants.

‘Opened up like a can opener’ — Mississippi passenger describes horrific scene of bus crash that killed three people, injured 14 in Illinois

Your journey to ‘American Idol’ fame could start with Mississippi State Fair audition

Print Article