Mississippi man sentenced for distributing child sexual abuse material Published 1:09 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

A Mississippi man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material.

Officials with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department announced the conviction and sentence on social media.

Jessie Edward Winters of DeSoto County was the name of the man convicted.

“DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department detectives in the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) division, assisting in a joint operation with other agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, were an integral part of bringing justice to Winters,” the social media post said. “Representatives from Homeland Security spoke of our detectives’ willingness to assist with everything from collecting and storing evidence, to extracting and providing crucial forensics evidence.”

Officials say that te facilities at the DCSD, along with ICAC detectives, played a critical role in Winters’ conviction.

“We are blessed to have a fantastic group of hard-working, well trained experts in our Criminal Investigations Division, who work tirelessly to keep the citizens of DeSoto County safe. Well done, team!”