Mississippi officials looking for suspect who reportedly attacked man with ax Published 5:25 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Officials are looking for a suspect who reportedly attacked a man with an ax on Tuesday.

The victim faces life-threatening injuries after being hit in the head, face and neck area during the attack.

Jackson Police report that the 37-year-old victim said he approached the suspect when he noticed the person attempting to break into a church in the 3500 block of Terry Road Tuesday.

The suspect, when approached, reportedly began attacking the victim with an ax.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).