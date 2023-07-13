Mississippi Skies: More flash flooding possible; heat increasing again Published 10:02 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

The heat is on in Mississippi with heat index values into the triple digits for most of us Friday. A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from the southern edge of northern Mississippi all the way to the Gulf Coast.

There’s also another chance for dangerous flash flooding in Mississippi Friday. A Level 1 threat has been issued for much of central Mississippi from near Greenwood to the Alabama state line and down to Meridian. Up to three inches of rain are expected Friday afternoon.

It looks like we’re about to have another tropical system in the Atlantic Ocean. There’s a 70 percent chance of development for this cluster of storms. Even if it does develop, it’s far enough north that we don’t have to worry about it along the Gulf.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely, especially in the afternoon. High of 91 and heat index of 101. Mostly cloudy with more storms overnight. Low of 74.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely, especially in the afternoon. High of 93 and heat index of 105. A few more showers and storms in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Low of 75.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. High of 96 and heat index of 112. Mostly cloudy Friday night with a low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms all day. High near 94 and heat index of 110. A slight chance of a storm overnight with a low of 78.