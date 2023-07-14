Capital murder charges reduced for Mississippi man accused of killing two people, unborn child Published 9:51 am Friday, July 14, 2023

A man formerly charged with Capital Murder had his bond set and charges reduced this week in court.

Kelvin White, 21, of 325 South Railroad Ave., appeared in Brookhaven Municipal Court Wednesday, July 12 and is now bound over to the Grand Jury.

Court documents show his charges were changed from capital murder to three counts of first degree murder.

His bond is set at $500,000 for each of the murder charges.

On Saturday, July 1, Brookhaven Police officers were called to the South Railroad Avenue address after reports of gunfire.

Officers found two people who had suffered fatal gunshot wounds — Shanecia Ferdinand, 28, and her brother LaDarius Rockingham, 30.

Both were killed in what BPD Chief Kenneth Collins called “some type of domestic situation.”

Ferdinand was also pregnant, and the unborn child was killed, as well.

White had fled the scene, but was apprehended a little while later in the county with the assistance of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. White was initially charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree murder but the charges were changed to three counts of first-degree murder this week.

This is the family’s third tragic loss in 2023. The sibling’s uncle, Jerry Ferdinand, died in February on the same city block when the Brookwood Apartments caught fire. He died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.

This case remains under investigation.