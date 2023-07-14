Mississippi Skies: Weather advisory for most of the state, but not for storms this time Published 10:13 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

There’s only one region of the state with decent rain chances Saturday and that’s the only area not under a heat advisory.

Northern Mississippi will wake up with widespread showers and storms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

The rest of the state will be mostly dry Saturday with only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. The lack of rainfall will certainly be felt as heat index values go above 100 and as high as 110.

Subtropical Storm Don formed in the Atlantic. Right now, it’s no threat to the American coast, but it’s going to travel in a large circle the next several days. We’ll watch to see what happens later in the week.

North Mississippi

Showers and storms are likely with heavy rainfall possible. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with a high near 90. A few more showers and storms overnight with a low of 72.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. High near 93 and heat index of 106. Partly cloudy overnight with a shower or storm possible. Low of 73.

South Mississippi

Sunny with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. High near 97 and heat index of 110. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a shower or storm possible. High near 94 and heat index of 106. Mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Low of 78.