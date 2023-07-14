One person killed in Thursday night shooting involving Mississippi officer

Published 5:57 am Friday, July 14, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One person was killed in a Thursday evening shooting involving a Mississippi police officer.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Harrison County Sheriff’s Department that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on

The incident happened near 27648 Highway 53 in Gulfport.

According to an MBI report, deputies responded to a call regarding a burglary in progress.

When the involved subject pointed a weapon toward responding officers, the involved subject received fatal injuries.

The deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries during this incident, according to MBI.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

