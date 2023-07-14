Social media lights up with images of meteor reported in Mississippi, Louisiana sky Friday morning

Published 10:18 am Friday, July 14, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Residents in Louisiana and Mississippi have reported a flash of light that for a brief moment turned the night into day.

Officials at the National Weather Service in New Orleans identified the flash of light as that from a meteor that streaked across the sky shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The fireball was reported to local news outlets from Hattiesburg, Tylertown, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Houma, Louisiana.

The American Meteorological Society has also received reports of a possible meteor from other areas across the region. 

Several doorbell video systems and other cameras across the region recorded images of the meteor.

Here are a few of the videos of the meteor that have been posted on Twitter:

……

……

…..

…..

