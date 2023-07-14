Social media lights up with images of meteor reported in Mississippi, Louisiana sky Friday morning
Published 10:18 am Friday, July 14, 2023
Residents in Louisiana and Mississippi have reported a flash of light that for a brief moment turned the night into day.
Officials at the National Weather Service in New Orleans identified the flash of light as that from a meteor that streaked across the sky shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.
The fireball was reported to local news outlets from Hattiesburg, Tylertown, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Houma, Louisiana.
The American Meteorological Society has also received reports of a possible meteor from other areas across the region.
Several doorbell video systems and other cameras across the region recorded images of the meteor.
Here are a few of the videos of the meteor that have been posted on Twitter:
Another good video of the fireball (bright meteor) spotted over south Louisiana this morning. This one sent in by Kristen Elliott in Prairieville. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/Ko52tGxg30
— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) July 14, 2023
Here’s a look at what is believed to be a meteor falling around 4:30 this morning from viewer Tess Richards, of Covington. pic.twitter.com/D2f4V4MSLY
— FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) July 14, 2023
What a treat! Meteor seen on my drive to work early this morning in #BatonRouge. Anyone else spot it? #lawx@spann@weatherchannel@BRProudNews pic.twitter.com/zWs7waUTb3
— Brandon Lashbrook (@Brandon_Lash7) July 14, 2023
Meteor captured from Gretna this morning! #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/gsrrGt569s
— Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) July 14, 2023