Mississippi Skies: Heat increasing in Mississippi as we continue watching Don in the Atlantic

Published 10:58 pm Saturday, July 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Rain chances flip regions Sunday as northern Mississippi stays mostly dry and southern Mississippi has widespread storms.

We’ll all be hot with heat indexes in the triple digits. Unfortunately, Sunday and Monday are the “coolest” days of the week as our temperatures prepare to climb even higher. Get ready to crank up the air conditioners and have a little extra water in the fridge.

We’re still watching Subtropical Storm Don. The National Hurricane Center expects Don to weaken into a depression later Sunday, circle a few days, and strengthen back to a storm around Wednesday night. We’ll know more about its path later in the week.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the early afternoon. High near 93. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 72.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. High of 95. Mostly cloudy overnight, becoming clear. Low of 73.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely in the late afternoon and evening. High of 95. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 72.

Gulf Coast

Showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon. High of 95. Storms could produce heavy rain. A few more showers and storms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy. Low of 74.

