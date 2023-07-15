Mississippi woman charged with credit card fraud Published 11:03 pm Saturday, July 15, 2023

A Mississippi police department has charged a woman with stealing and using another person’s credit card.

The Tupelo Police Department arrested Kayla D. Long, 36 of Saltillo, for credit card fraud on a Lee County Circuit Court Capias Warrant on July 11.

The warrant is on charges that she allegedly stole the victim’s card and used with without their permission at a business in the Tupelo region.

She was held on a $5,000 bond that was issued by Lee County Circuit Court at the time the capias was issued. This case is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.