Dam breaks at Mississippi campground, park Sunday night

Published 8:20 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A lake popular for water sports and camping is now the place for potential disaster.

A dam failed at Archusa Creek Park in Quitman just around sunset Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Clarke County at 8:04 p.m. Quitman is located between Meridian and Waynesboro in east central Mississippi.

“If you are in low lying areas below the Archusa you should move to higher ground immediately,” the National Weather Service cautioned.

The following bodies of water could potentially be impacted: Hanging Moss Creek, Archusa Creek, and the Chickasawhay River.

Operated by the Pat Harrison Waterway District, Archusa Creek Water Park is home to a 450-acre lake.

