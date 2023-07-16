Mississippi Skies: Hotter, dryer weather on the horizon Published 9:54 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023

If you work outside and have been thinking about taking a few days off, this may be the week to head inside or to the mountains. With highs in the mid-90s, Monday is the “coolest” day out of the next several.

The chances of any rainfall are very low, and skies will remain sunny with very little cloud cover the next several days. We’ll all have a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and evening, but showers won’t be nearly as numerous as we’ve experienced recently.

As expected, Don weakened to a Subtropical Depression. The system continues to make its large circle in the Atlantic Ocean, far away from the United State. It’s expected to reach tropical storm strength again by Thursday. By then, it will be heading west again, so we’ll keep an eye on its next destination.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 94. A storm or two is possible in the late afternoon or evening. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 72.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 94 and heat index of 102. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the late afternoon or evening. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 72.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 95 and heat index up to 107. A slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening. Low of 73 under partly cloudy skies Monday night.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high near 93 and heat index of 105. A shower or two is possible throughout the day. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 75.