Mississippi sports community mourns death of longtime football, powerlifting coach Published 6:37 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

The Mississippi sports community is mourning the loss of a longtime coach who mentored many high school state champions.

Chad McMullin, a longtime football and powerlifting coach at Warren Central, died on Saturday, according to the Vicksburg Post.

He was 52.

McMullin was Warren Central’s powerlifting coach since 2001, and had worked at the high school since 1998.

He’d coached several state champion powerlifters during his tenure, in addition to being the strength and conditioning coach for the football team.

He had also coached cross country and basketball at various times.

McMullin was also an amateur powerlifter who competed in a number of state and national competitions.