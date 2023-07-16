Officials looking for driver who fled crash that killed Mississippi man walking on interstate Saturday afternoon Published 6:31 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

Officers are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Mississippi man on the interstate Saturday afternoon,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Frank Tucker, 51, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Tucker was struck by a vehicle shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Tucker reportedly walked northbound along Interstate 55 near Highway 463 in the Jackson Metro Area.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol say the driver of the vehicle that struck Tucker fled the scene of the crash.

Tucker died of his injuries at the scene.