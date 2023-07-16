One dead, another injured in Sunday morning shooting involving Mississippi deputy Published 1:04 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023

One person is reportedly dead and another person injured in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said one of his deputies was called to 564 Old Highway 84, No. 3, in Natchez on Sunday morning around 10 a.m.

Patten told The Natchez Democrat that the deputy who was involved in the shooting was not injured.

At this time, Patten has not released the name of the suspect, who was fatally wounded.

Two AMR ambulances were on the scene, as well as officials from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, according to The Natchez democrat.

Patten said a Mississippi Bureau of Investigations crime scene unit was en route from the Mississippi gulf coast to work the scene.

MBI will be in charge of the investigation.