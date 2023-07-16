Was that a camel?!? Mississippi sheriff’s department finds Clyde the Camel walking along highway Published 9:56 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023

A Mississippi couple traveling along a highway got quite a surprise when they saw a camel walking.

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel!” the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department reported.

According to information released Sunday, Darryl and Robin Blount were traveling on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway in rural Forrest County. Also designated as Mississippi Highway 42, the four-lane roadway connects I-59 to Petal.

The sheriff’s office said Clyde is usually inside a fence at McMurray Farm with other exotic animals such as bison and zebras. Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell quickly responded.

“Dep. Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety. It’s true, the good guys do wear white hats!” the sheriff’s office said through the release.