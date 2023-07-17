Alternate lanes of Mississippi interstate to be closed as crews work for two nights to repair bridge hit by vehicle

Published 4:37 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

For two nights in a row, drivers along a stretch of Mississippi interstate may experience a slowdown in traffic as crews work to repair a bridge that was recently struck by a vehicle.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued an alert to drivers along Interstate 59 in Forrest County, announcing alternate lane closure Monday and Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers While traffic will not be completely shut down, drivers are cautioned to be aware of traffic slowdowns as crews work to repair the bridge at U.S. 49 north of Hattiesburg.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Stay updated with live traffic information by downloading the MDOT Traffic mobile app, visiting MDOTtraffic.com and following @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

