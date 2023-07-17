Man arrested for severely injuring his coworker at Mississippi hotel

Published 9:50 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Natchez police arrested a man on an aggravated assault charge at a hotel on Sunday after he allegedly fought a coworker of his and caused him serious injury.

Jose Guadalupe Zapien, 26, of Texas, is being held without bond after he reportedly fought a man he’d been serving on a work crew with in Vidalia, La., said Natchez Police Chief Cal Green.

The incident happened at the Fair Bridge Inn on D’Evereux Drive in Natchez.

Zapien reportedly hit the man and he fell, hitting his head on the ground hard enough to cause brain swelling.

The injuries were bad enough that he had to be airlifted from Natchez to another hospital, Green said.

While the report indicates there were no weapons involved, “The injury was significant enough to make it aggravated assault,” Green said.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and the full extent of his injury is unknown at this time.

