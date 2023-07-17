Mississippi man charged with capital murder after mother found in burned remains of mobile home

Published 4:05 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been charged with capital murder after the body of his mother was found in the burned remains of a mobile home.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Walden after officials found the body of his mother, Flora Walden, inside the burned remains of a mobile home on Brown Road.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies responded on Friday, July 14, to reports of the burned mobile and two vehicle. According to WTVA, the fire had not been reported via 911.

Deputies found Flora Walden’s body inside the mobile home.

An investigation into the death led to the arrest of Flora’s son, William Walden, who had been out of prison on early release.

Willaim Walden will remain in jail pending a trial.

 

