Mississippi Skies: Tuesday will be even hotter; flood warning remains after lake emptied due to dam failure Published 9:47 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The extremely hot, humid weather continues without much of a break Tuesday. Heat index values reach the triple digits for all of us. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anyone will get much of a break from rain. If a shower or storm does develop in the Magnolia State Tuesday, it will be very isolated and won’t last long.

Several creeks and rivers remain under a flood warning in Clarke County after a dam failure Sunday night. The Archusa Creek Park is closed indefinitely after the 450-acre lake drained almost completely. Although the flood advisory remains into Tuesday morning, local authorities are hoping the waterways will be able to absorb the additional water without causing too much damage to property south of the lake in Quitman.

Lloyd Dunaway of Clarke County captured a photo of the nearly-dry lake bed Monday from a bridge.

The National Weather Service has issued “Dangerous Heat Conditions” for most of the state Tuesday.

Don continues its circling in the Atlantic. It still doesn’t pose any threat to the U. S.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 94. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 78.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 96 and a heat index of 106. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 76.

South Mississippi

Sunny and hot with a high near 98 and heat index of 107. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and hot with a high near 96 and a heat index of 106. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 77.