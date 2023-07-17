Mississippi throwin’ it back for this year’s “Best Looking Cruiser” national contest Published 8:29 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is throwing it back to the agency’s first cruiser, a Ford Model 85, in this year’s American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

Taken in front of the MHP Fallen Trooper Memorial in Jackson, a 2023 Dodge Durango includes a bubble light and throwback paint scheme. The agency celebrated 85 years of service to the state in April.

This year’s competition includes entries from 45 states. The top 13 finishers in the voting will be featured in the annual American Association of State Troopers’ Cruiser Calendar.

To see the submissions, visit https://tinyurl.com/voteMSHwyPatrol. Scroll to the bottom of the page to vote.