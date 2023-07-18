Man wanted for murder in North Carolina arrested hundreds of miles away in Mississippi Published 6:33 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

A man wanted in a fatal shooting in North Carolina has been apprehended more than 600 miles away in Mississippi.

The Hickory Daily News in North Carolina reports that Octavius Dontae Morgan, 30, was arrested in Clarksdale on Thursday, July 13, by the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan was wanted by the Hickory Police Department on first-degree murder charges related to the shooting death of a 46-year-old man was shot to death at a Hickory apartment complex.

The victim, Wade McArthur Danner Jr., was found lying on the porch of the apartment complex after officers responded to 911 calls about a shooting. Danner was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Danner had reportedly been involved in a verbal altercation with Morgan before Morgan shot Danner and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to the Hickory Daily News, Morgan is current awaiting extradition from Mississippi back to North Carolina.