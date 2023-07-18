Mississippi babysitter, her son face multiple charges, including drugs Published 7:37 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

A Mississippi police department is piecing together the evidence in a case with at least two suspects and multiple charges.

According to the Corinth Police Department, officers responded to a burglary at a home on Levee Road in June. During the investigation, a detective found enough evidence to have a warrant issued for Benjamin Baswell.

A search warrant was executed to search Baswell’s mother’s house. At the home of Shannon Baswell, a meth pipe and other paraphernalia were found. A two-year-old child was also at the residence.

Then, on July 13, officers discovered Shannon Baswell was allegedly helping Benjamin Baswell with transportation and avoiding being arrested. Another search warrant was issued and more drug paraphernalia, along with baggies of meth residue, were found. This time, there were three children in the home that Shannon Baswell was babysitting.

She was arrested and charged with rendering criminal assistance along with two counts of child abuse/endangerment presence of drugs.

Benjamin Baswell was arrested at a home in Kossuth and charged with burglary of a dwelling.

Both cases will be presented to the Alcorn County Grand Jury.