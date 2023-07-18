Mississippi juvenile facing adult charges after shooting into a home that was occupied, including children Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

A Mississippi 17-year-old has been charged as an adult after he allegedly shot into a residence with several people home, including children.

The Tupelo Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Beasley Drive about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

“Thankfully there were no physical injuries,” TPD reported. “Multiple people were in the home at the time of the incident, including children.”

According to information provided by the police department, officers found a black Infinity sedan leaving the neighborhood and initiated a stop. Quintaveon Armstrong, 17 of Tupelo, was charged as an adult with shooting into a dwelling. Three other people in the car were detained during the same traffic stop. They are still under investigation for their roles, if any, in the incident.

Two stolen firearms were also recovered during this stop.

A judge ordered Armstrong held without bond; however, the Tupelo Police Department does not release photos of juvenile suspects, even when charged as adults in adult cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call 662-841-6491 or 1-800-773-TIPS.